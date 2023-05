In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Bear! He's looking for his forever home with help from the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Amy Joshua, dog coordinator for the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, joined us with Bear to give a look at what a fun and friendly dog he is.

There's also an adoption event happening on Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bogart's Bone Appetit.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress