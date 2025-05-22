Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter| 5/22/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter is a total sweetheart—meet Ribbit! She’s one of over 1,000 animals currently being cared for at The Animal Foundation, where intake numbers have soared 61% since 2020. The shelter is full, and they’re urgently asking for help from fosters, adopters, volunteers, and donors.

Max Blaustein from The Animal Foundation joined us with Ribbit to share how the community can step up. They’ve even launched an At Risk Pets page, spotlighting animals who are struggling in the shelter and need help fast. Visitanimalfoundation.com/atriskanimals to meet pets like Ribbit—and maybe even bring one home.

