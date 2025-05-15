Best Mattress Pick of the Litter | 5/15/25

At Rescued Treasures Cat Cafe, every latte comes with a side of whiskers and purrs. Run by PALNV—Protecting Animal Life Nevada—this nonprofit organization focuses on rescuing cats, supporting community cats, and controlling overpopulation through spay and neuter efforts.

This week’s Pick of the Litter is Sarah, a cute kitten looking for a loving home. Cat Intake Manager Morgan Kobernus shares how the cafe lets visitors relax, meet adorable felines, and even start the adoption process. Learn more or get involved at PALNV.org.

This segment was paid for by Best Mattress