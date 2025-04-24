Best Mattress Pick of the Litter | 4/24//25

Watch Now
This week on Pick of the Litter, meet Nala, an 11-year-old Schnauzer mix ready to find a new home. Sponsored by Best Mattress, we’re sharing Nala’s story and how you can help her start the next chapter!
Nala, a spunky 11-year-old Schnauzer mix, is searching for a new family to call her own. After being surrendered to the Henderson Animal Shelter, this sweet girl underwent some necessary medical care, including bloodwork and x-rays.

Though Nala may need a little more veterinary care in the future, she’s a happy, playful pup who enjoys group play and loves being around people. This loyal lady is ready to bring joy to a home that’s ready to love her.

Help Nala find her forever family today—visit the Henderson Animal Shelter to meet her! Sponsored by Best Mattress, we’re dedicated to helping animals in need find their perfect match.

