Best Mattress Pick of the Litter | 4/24//25

Nala, a spunky 11-year-old Schnauzer mix, is searching for a new family to call her own. After being surrendered to the Henderson Animal Shelter, this sweet girl underwent some necessary medical care, including bloodwork and x-rays.

Though Nala may need a little more veterinary care in the future, she’s a happy, playful pup who enjoys group play and loves being around people. This loyal lady is ready to bring joy to a home that’s ready to love her.

Help Nala find her forever family today—visit the Henderson Animal Shelter to meet her!

