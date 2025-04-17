Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Best Mattress Pick of The Litter | 4/17/25

Best Mattress and Vegas Roots Rescue are teaming up to help a sweet pup find their forever family!
Posted

It’s time for “Pick of the Litter,” brought to you by Best Mattress—celebrating local rescues and the pets who are ready for a fresh start. Each week, we spotlight one lovable animal looking for a home, and this time we’re introducing a pup from Vegas Roots Rescue!

This friendly four-legged friend is full of personality and would make a loyal, loving companion for the right person or family. Vegas Roots Rescue is dedicated to saving lives and connecting dogs with adopters who truly care. If you’ve been thinking about adoption, this could be the perfect time to meet your new best friend. Visit Vegas Roots Rescue to learn more and help give a second chance to a deserving dog.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo