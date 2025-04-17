Best Mattress Pick of The Litter | 4/17/25

It’s time for “Pick of the Litter,” brought to you by Best Mattress—celebrating local rescues and the pets who are ready for a fresh start. Each week, we spotlight one lovable animal looking for a home, and this time we’re introducing a pup from Vegas Roots Rescue!

This friendly four-legged friend is full of personality and would make a loyal, loving companion for the right person or family. Vegas Roots Rescue is dedicated to saving lives and connecting dogs with adopters who truly care. If you’ve been thinking about adoption, this could be the perfect time to meet your new best friend. Visit Vegas Roots Rescue to learn more and help give a second chance to a deserving dog.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress