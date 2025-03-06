Best Mattress | Pick of the Litter | 3/6/25

This week on Pick of the Litter, sponsored by Best Mattress, we meet Baby Girl, a lovable dog looking for her forever home. Animal Network, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing homeless and abandoned animals, has worked tirelessly to care for Baby Girl after she was transferred from a local shelter with medical needs. Thanks to their support, Baby Girl has recovered and is now ready to join a new family.

Animal Network has years of experience rescuing animals in need, and Baby Girl’s journey highlights their dedication to finding loving homes for pets in need. If you’re looking to adopt, Baby Girl could be the perfect companion. Tune in every Thursday for Pick of the Litter to learn more about how you can adopt and make a difference in the life of an animal today.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress