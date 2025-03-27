Best Mattress | Pick of the Litter | 3/27/25

This week on Pick of the Litter, we’re introducing Oscar, a 5-year-old pit bull with a heart full of love! Oscar is a fun-loving pup who enjoys playing ball, tug-of-war, and going for walks—but he’s just as happy cuddling on the couch. He’s wonderful with children, friendly with people, and gets along with most dogs he’s met. If you’re looking for a loyal, affectionate companion, Oscar might be the perfect match for you! Visit your local rescue to meet him and learn more about adoption. A forever home could be just a wag away!

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress