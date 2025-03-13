Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Best Mattress & Kiss My Paws Rescue| 03/13/25

Tune in to Pick of the Litter this week to meet Annabelle and Chucky, two adorable chihuahuas from Kiss My Paws Rescue!
Posted

This week on Pick of the Litter, Elliott and Jessica are joined by Kiss My Paws Rescue to introduce two lovable chihuahuas: Annabelle and Chucky! These sweet pups are looking for their forever homes, and we know they’ll steal your heart just as they did ours.

Join us for this heartwarming segment, sponsored by Best Mattress, as we learn more about how local rescues like Kiss My Paws are making a difference for pets in need. Tune in and maybe find your new best friend!

Sponsor - Best Mattress Site & kissmypawsrescue.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo