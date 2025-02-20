Best Mattress | 2/20/25

This week’s "Pick of the Litter" segment features Pawsitive Difference, a local animal rescue dedicated to saving dogs in need.

Melina Morelli, the adoption counselor and trainer, introduced Teresa, a brave dog who was found as a stray in the desert with her 11 pups.

Teresa’s story is one of survival and hope, as she and her pups are now looking for their forever homes.

We also met Tucker, the rescue’s beloved mascot, a sweet boy who visits schools and events to provide comfort and emotional support.

Tucker’s work highlights the incredible bond between animals and humans, showing how dogs can heal and bring joy to everyone they meet.

Pawsitive Difference continues to make a difference by giving dogs like Teresa and Tucker a second chance.

