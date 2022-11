Maribel is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Mix that had a litter of puppies at the shelter and went to foster care with them. While in foster care she loved every human she came in contact with, even small children. However, she wasn't so fond of the cat or other dog in the house. All of Maribel's puppies have been adopted. She is crate trained and housebroken. She is dog selective and would thrive at being your one and only!

