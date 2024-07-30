Best Buddies Nevada | 7/30/24

Best Buddies School Friendship Programs are making a significant impact by creating one-to-one friendships between students with and without disabilities, known as Buddy Pairs.

A Buddy Pair from Palo Verde Best Buddies School Friendship Program joined us in honor of International Friendship Day.

Interested in bringing Best Buddies School Friendship Program to your school? Please email nevada@bestbuddiess.org or call Michele Vogan, Deputy Director of Programs & Operations at (702) 217-5541.

