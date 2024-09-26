Bert Kreischer | 9/26/24

Comedian and podcast host Bert Kreischer is set to make his highly anticipated debut at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas with back-to-back shows on September 27 and 28. Titled "Bert Kreischer: Double Down," these performances are the last opportunity for fans to see Kreischer live onstage in 2024. Known for his high-energy humor and candid storytelling, Kreischer’s shows promise an unforgettable experience for his audience.

In a recent interview, Kreischer expressed his excitement about performing at the iconic Las Vegas venue for the first time. Fans can expect new material inspired by his recent experiences, along with his trademark wit and unpredictable stage antics. When asked about what’s next, Kreischer hinted at new projects in 2025 but kept details under wraps.

A frequent performer in Las Vegas, Kreischer shared that the city’s vibrant energy and lively crowds make it one of his favorite places to perform.

For tickets and more information, visit axs.com.