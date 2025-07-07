Be The Best Home | 7/7/25

Summer is the perfect time to turn your home into a cool, comfortable, and inviting haven. With a little inspiration—and the right tools—you can easily create spaces that feel refreshing and relaxing all season long.

Home improvement experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade have teamed up to share their favorite finds to help you make the most of your home, inside and out. Here’s how to beat the heat, brighten up your yard, and keep everything fresh and pest-free:

Stay Cool with DREO Fans.

Light Up the Outdoors with GE Cync Café Light

Keep Stinging Pests Away with Spectracide Traps and Foam

Clean with Power Using 30 Seconds Cleaners Foam Cannon



For more information on these summer essentials, visit BeTheBestHome.com

This segment was paid for by Be The Best Home