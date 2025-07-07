Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Be The Best Home | 7/7/25

Turn your home into a cool, comfy summer retreat! Experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade share top picks for fans, outdoor lighting, pest control, and powerful cleaning tools.
Transform Your Home Into the Ultimate Summer Retreat
Posted

Summer is the perfect time to turn your home into a cool, comfortable, and inviting haven. With a little inspiration—and the right tools—you can easily create spaces that feel refreshing and relaxing all season long.

Home improvement experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade have teamed up to share their favorite finds to help you make the most of your home, inside and out. Here’s how to beat the heat, brighten up your yard, and keep everything fresh and pest-free:

  • Stay Cool with DREO Fans.
  • Light Up the Outdoors with GE Cync Café Light
  • Keep Stinging Pests Away with Spectracide Traps and Foam
  • Clean with Power Using 30 Seconds Cleaners Foam Cannon

For more information on these summer essentials, visit BeTheBestHome.com

This segment was paid for by Be The Best Home

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo