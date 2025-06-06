Be The Best Home | 6/6/25

Summer is the time to do things easier at home, and simply enjoy our space. Kathryn Emery, 24 Year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Maven, and Chip Wade, Celebrity Craftsman, joined us to show off cleaning effortlessly with MiracleMist Cleaner, smart bird watching with Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro, an inventive way to protect summer photos/videos and contacts with Picture Keeper, and an easy way to move heavy items around with the stowaway folding cart with wheels.

These home upgrades are fun, functional, and designed to simplify your life while helping you soak up the season. Whether you're tidying up, preserving memories, or rolling out summer projects, they've got something for everyone. For more information visit www.bethebesthome.com.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home