Be The Best Home | 5/30/25

As summer heats up, it's the perfect moment to elevate your outdoor space. Celebrity craftsman Chip Wade and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery are teaming up to showcase innovative solutions that make transforming your backyard easier than ever.

Enhance your outdoor backyard space this season with the newest and most efficient products with Kathryn Emery, 24-year home improvement and lifestyle expert, and Chip Wade, Celebrity Craftsman. They provide tips from pest control outside with Cutter Backyard Bug Control Products, cooler decking from Trex Select Decking, robotic lawn mower ECOVACS GOAT A3000 Robotic Lawn Mower and the smartest smart sprinkler on the market Moen Smart Sprinkler Controller.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home