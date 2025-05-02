Be The Best Home | 5/2/25

Summer is the time for home improvements, and Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert Kathryn Emery visited to show off concrete make-overs with Like Nu Concrete Restoration Kit, cleaning with oversized Crocodile Cloths, chilling with ECOMAX Misting Fan at Costco and grilling with top of the line Monument Grills Eminence grills.

Kathryn shared an easy DIY project using Like Nu Concrete Restoration Kit, available at Home Depot, to instantly refresh outdoor surfaces. For deep cleaning, Crocodile Cloths are massive, aloe-infused wipes made in the USA that handle big messes with ease.

To take outdoor cooking up a notch, Kathryn recommends the Eminence Series 605 Grill from Monument Grills — packed with premium features for every backyard BBQ. And to beat the heat? The portable ECOMAX Misting Fan, found exclusively at Costco, is your ultimate cool-down companion.

This segment was paid for by Be The Best Home