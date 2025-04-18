Be The Best Home | 4/18/25

Easter is almost here, and instead of filling your kid’s basket with sugar-packed snacks, why not take advice from an actual kid? Dylan Emery—kid-trepreneur and magician—is back with the ultimate Easter basket guide for 2025 and he’s here to surprise you with things you wouldn’t expect a kid to suggest.

Dylan Emery (www.mrdylanemery.com), Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter! For Easter he recommends options instead of sugary snacks like Peeps Puzzles and Magic at Five Below, Marvel Slime at Walmart and frozen or dried fruit covered chocolate from Tru Fru. Follow @MrDylanEmery on social media.

This segment is sponsored by Be The Best Home