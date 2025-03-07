Be The Best Home | 3/7/25

At the 2025 International Toy Fair, spanning the equivalent of eight football fields, kids got a sneak peek at the hottest new toys and games hitting the market.

Dylan Emery, a young kid-trepreneur, walked the show floor to find the coolest items that should be on every child's wishlist. From electronic learning toys like VTech’s Kids Tech to creative games like Kanoodle, Dylan picked out educational yet fun toys for kids of all ages.

Other standouts include TY Beanie Bouncers, Calico Critters animal dolls, Funko collectibles, and Wild Republic Flip-Kins stuffed animals. Check out the full list of Dylan’s must-haves and get ready for an exciting year of play!

