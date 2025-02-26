Be the Best Home | 2/26/25

Watch Now
Discover the latest innovations from Design and Construction Week with Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade. From cutting-edge building materials to stylish home tech, get the inside scoop on what’s new in home design. #PaidForContent
Design and Construction Week brings a wealth of new trends, and Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery are on the ground to uncover the latest in home building and design.

This year’s top finds include Owens Corning’s PINK Next Gen Fiberglass and Duration Series Roof Shingles, offering durable and energy-efficient solutions for homeowners.

On the tech front, Rheem’s EcoNet Smart Thermostat brings smart home control to a new level, while Jackery’s Solar Generator 5000 Plus offers off-grid power options for every home.

For the kitchen, Brondell’s NEW Jema Touchless Pull Down Kitchen Faucet blends style and functionality.

These products and more are shaping the future of home design and construction.

For more information, visit: bethebesthome.com.

