Be the Best Home | 1/8/25

Explore the hottest smart home tech from CES 2025 with home improvement experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade. Discover innovative products that elevate convenience and lifestyle. #PaidForContent
Must Have Smarter Home & Lifestyle Products!

Highlights they found from the show floor included:
Swann Security Max Ranger 4K latest cameras and doorbells
Eco Flow Delta Pro 3 Whole House Backup System
Oneisall Cozy C1 Smart Grooming Vacuum: $30 off with code CES2025
Helios Heated Jackets and Vests

for more information visit, bethebesthome.com.

This segment is paid for by Be the Best Home

