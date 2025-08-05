Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Bayer | 8/5/25

With the school year around the corner, picky eating can make mealtime a challenge—especially on the go. Dr. Nastaran Faghihnia from Bayer shares insight from a new One A Day survey and offers helpful tips for parents.
Tips to Help Parents of Picky Eaters This School Year
Posted

As kids head back to school, many families face the everyday struggle of keeping picky eaters well-nourished—especially when meals aren’t happening at home. A new survey sponsored by One A Day sheds light on just how widespread this issue is, and the results might surprise you.

Dr. Nastaran Faghihnia, Director of Medical Affairs Nutritional Science at Bayer, joins us with helpful strategies and expert advice to make mealtimes easier. From packing smart lunch options to finding creative ways to sneak in essential nutrients, her tips are designed to support both kids and their busy parents.

This segment was paid for by Bayer

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo