Bayer | 7/17/24

Country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan is busy traveling the country with his summer tour, but this year, he’s also championing a new cause: battling hidden hunger in rural communities through the "Take Care Now" campaign.

Bayer and Kroger have joined forces with Luke Bryan and Feeding America to provide healthy food to families in need. According to Feeding America, over 44 million people in the United States face food insecurity, a figure that has seen a nearly 30% increase compared to the previous year.

This segment is paid for by Bayer



