Bayer | 4/17/25

Back pain is one of the most common health complaints in America, impacting nearly 65 million people daily. Dr. Natalia Serrano, Senior Associate Director of Global Medical Affairs at Bayer, joined us to break down findings from a new study focused on back pain relief and treatment strategies.

Dr. Serrano explained that many people experience what’s known as "acute pain"—a short-term pain that can seriously affect quality of life. The study highlights the role of NSAIDs as a proven option for managing lower back pain. But it’s not all about medication: movement, posture awareness, and working with healthcare providers are key. For more resources, visit your doctor and learn more about proven relief strategies backed by research.

