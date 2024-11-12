Barry’s Downtown Prime | 11/12/24

Barry’s Downtown Prime is excited to open its doors this Thanksgiving, offering a specially curated dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $79 per person.

Guests can enjoy a delicious holiday meal featuring white and dark turkey meat, mashed potatoes, traditional stuffing, and more, with a choice of three indulgent desserts.

Chef Barry Elliott has crafted this meal to blend traditional flavors with the restaurant's signature elegance.

For those preferring to celebrate at home, Barry's is offering Thanksgiving to-go meals for the first time, priced at $85 per person with a minimum of two.

These ready-to-cook meals include a “how to prepare” card and all the holiday essentials, available for pickup from November 27 to November 29.

To secure your to-go feast, place your order by November 21 and enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving from the comfort of home.

