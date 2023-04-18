Watch Now
Barre3 Henderson | 4/18/23

Barre3 Henderson and the Rudy Foundation are coming together for the location's Grand Reopening and to spread love in the community on April 22nd and 23rd.
Barre3 Henderson, a local small-business and women-owned fitness studio, is relocating and celebrating their Grand Reopening weekend at 10624 S Eastern Ave.

Lauren Clift, barre3 Henderson studio owner, and Jessica Ruettiger, barre3 Henderson instructor and Rudy Foundation representative, joined us to share what you can expect from weekend long celebration.

In honor of the Grand Reopening, they will be hosting free classes all weekend long, along with amazing class pack, retail and membership deals. The event will also feature a live DJ and some special surprises from neighboring business partners.

A huge highlight of the weekend is a donation based class for the Rudy Foundation on Saturday, April 22 at 11:15 a.m. The Rudy Foundation is a non-profit that raises scholarship money for children. All proceeds from class will go towards books for children in our community which will support their mental health, confidence and empower their dreams.

