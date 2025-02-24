Bar Rescue | 2/24/25

Jon Taffer returns with a brand-new season of "Bar Rescue" on Paramount Network, bringing his signature no-nonsense approach to saving struggling bars and restaurants.

In a conversation with Jessica, he dives into the highs and lows of the hospitality industry, revealing what it really takes to turn a failing business into a thriving success.

Taffer also shares some of the craziest locations he’s ever had to rescue, proving that no challenge is too big.

From staffing nightmares to financial disasters, his expertise continues to change lives and businesses. With "Bar Rescue 2025," viewers can expect even bigger transformations and unforgettable moments.

