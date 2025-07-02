Baked by Lex | 7/2/25

Alexis Keppler, the cookie queen behind Baked by Lex LLC, is taking her talents beyond the kitchen. She’s not only serving up delicious custom cookies—she’s also teaching others how to decorate them in her fun, hands-on classes. Next up? A Christmas in July cookie class on July 6 at The Pottery Shop in Henderson, where guests will decorate three festive summer holiday cookies.

As Mrs. Henderson 2025 and a USOA pageant contestant, Alexis is building a brand that blends community, creativity, and cookies. And she’s not stopping there—she’s brewing up her next venture: Pour Decisions Coffee, a mobile coffee experience launching soon in Las Vegas.