Bader Media | 12/15/23

Mark Wahlberg is one of the most in demand Hollywood actors but his other major focus is his youth foundation, and he recently hosted a star-studded fundraiser for it right here in Vegas. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:05 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 15:05:14-05

Mark Wahlberg is one of the most in demand Hollywood actors but his focus has been and continues to be the work he does for his youth foundation.

Sonia Azad spent the weekend in Las Vegas with Mark and his celebrity friends for the first ever Mark Wahlberg Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament.

Mark Wahlberg said he would like to host quarterly events leaning on his celebrity friends to expand the foundation's reach in cities in need and to team with more youth organizations who are doing important work in their communities.

