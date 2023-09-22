Backstage in Vegas | 9/22/23

Vegas Theatre Company is setting the stage for an electrifying 2023/2024 season of shows that promises to captivate audiences like never before.

Since their first show in 2002 as Cockroach Theatre, VTC has become known for their commitment to innovation and artistic excellence.

Now in their 21st year this dynamic professional theatre company in the heart of the Las Vegas Arts District has officially come of age and is gearing up to deliver an exhilarating lineup of shows to enrich our lives.

Opening with the world premiere of, "Abandon," a horror show unlike any that has been seen before in Vegas, this season has something for everybody from classic plays, hilarious comedies and a beloved musical by Stephen Sondheim.

In 2023/2024, Vegas Theatre Company is poised to solidify its reputation as a cultural force, leaving theater enthusiasts eagerly anticipating each show and celebrating the art of live performance.