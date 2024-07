Step into the enchanting world of Regency-era romance with Majestic Repertory Theatre's immersive production of Jane Austen's Emma. Artistic Director Troy Heard and Costume Designer Elise Hamann, along with actors Erik Amblad and Coco Rigbye, invite you to experience the beloved tale of matchmaking and mischief. Interact with iconic characters as Emma Woodhouse skillfully weaves webs of romance, all set against a backdrop of live music, singing, and dancing.

