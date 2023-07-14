Backstage in Vegas | 7/14/23

The Las Vegas Little Theatre has been serving the community for 42 years.

Their summer musical this year is the family friendly show, "Tuck Everlasting," based on the popular book of the same title.

What if you could live forever? 11-year-old Winnie Foster is faced with this question as she runs away from home in search of adventure and befriends the Tuck Family in her New Hampshire woods in 1893.

Walter Niejadlik, director of "Tuck Everlasting," and Melissa Riezler, who plays Mae Tuck in "Tuck Everlasting" joined us to share what you can expect from the musical.

"Tuck Everlasting" runs July 14 - 30 at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.

There is also a Las Vegas Little Theatre season preview happening on August 5 at 8 p.m. and August 6 at 2 p.m.