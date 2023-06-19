Backstage in Vegas | 6/19/23

We're going "Backstage in Vegas" with the Asylum Theatre ahead of their upcoming show, "The Therapist."

It will be on-stage at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center Theatre with two performances on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The 2 p.m. show will also have a post-matinee discussion.

Sarah O'Connell, Asylum Theatre artistic director, and Gigi Guizado, Asylum Theatre resident playwright and translator, shared everything you need to know about the history of their theatre company, "The Therapist," the importance of supporting local arts and more.

Click here to purchase tickets.