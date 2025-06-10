Backstage in Vegas| 6/10/25

The Las Vegas Little Theatre Fringe Festival is all about pushing boundaries and spotlighting fresh, fearless performances. Jessica went Backstage in Vegas to meet the creative minds making it all happen. President Walter Niejadlik spoke about the passion behind giving local artists a stage to take risks and connect with audiences in a truly intimate setting.

Director and actor Jacob Moore explained how Fringe lets performers experiment with material you won’t always see in traditional productions. Whether it’s original plays, edgy themes, or unexpected formats—this is where innovation takes center stage. Teresa Fullerton, a returning actor, shared her love for the raw, unfiltered energy that defines the festival and draws crowds eager to see what’s next.