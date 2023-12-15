Watch Now
Backstage in Vegas | 12/15/23

"Backstage in Vegas" gives an inside look at our local theatre scene right here in Las Vegas. This week's featured theater company is, Majestic Repertory Theatre.
Posted at 12:04 PM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 15:04:02-05

The popular downtown theatre company Majestic Rep went viral this season with their production of "Scream'd: An Unauthorized Musical Parody."

Now they're following that up with a ridiculously over-the-top mashup of the Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" and Martin Scorsese's "Casino" - "A Very Vegas Christmas Carol."

With original songs, extreme irreverence, and a special appearance by Liberace, Majestic puts its trademark spin on the holiday season.

Receive 10% off tickets to SCREAM'D with the coupon code "blend".

For more information and a schedule of shows, click here.

