Backstage in Vegas | 12/15/23

The popular downtown theatre company Majestic Rep went viral this season with their production of "Scream'd: An Unauthorized Musical Parody."

Now they're following that up with a ridiculously over-the-top mashup of the Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" and Martin Scorsese's "Casino" - "A Very Vegas Christmas Carol."

With original songs, extreme irreverence, and a special appearance by Liberace, Majestic puts its trademark spin on the holiday season.

Receive 10% off tickets to SCREAM'D with the coupon code "blend".

For more information and a schedule of shows, click here.