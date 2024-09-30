Watch Now
Morning Blend

B7 Media | 9/30/24

Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr showcases her must-have fall items, including pet-friendly detergents and no-show socks. With exclusive discounts, find out why these products are her top choices this season. #PaidForContent
Lifestyle Expert Margo Burr returns to highlight her favorite fall essentials. First on her list is the Use Active Pet Laundry Detergent, a perfect pick for pet owners looking to keep fabrics fresh. Shoppers can get 20% off by visiting UseActive.com/Margo.

Next, she recommends Use Active Mold Stain Remover to keep spaces clean and odor-free. For fashion needs, Burr suggests Invisasox No Show Socks, ideal for comfort and style.

This segment is paid for by B7 Media

