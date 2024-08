The B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation invites you to the 8th Annual I Am Radiant Fashion Show, taking place on Sunday, August 25, 2024, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Macy’s in Fashion Show Mall. This event highlights local teenagers who have completed a four-week life skills and empowerment program, culminating in a dazzling fashion show.

More information: B.E.A.S.H.E.R.O Foundation