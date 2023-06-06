B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation | 6/6/23

Watch Now
The B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation has worked in the community for years spreading awareness and providing resources for victims of sex-trafficking, and now they're beginning a new program for teens.
The B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation is launching a new education and awareness program for the prevention and intervention of the sex-trafficking of minors is launching here in the Las Vegas Valley. It's called the SHERO Shield Program.

Kimberly Miles, founder of the B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation, joined us alongside Ginger Land-van Buuren, managing director of the B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation, to discuss the program, how people can support it and participate in it.

Also apart of the program is the upcoming "The I Am Radiant Fashion Show" for teens to learn empowerment, poise, life skills, interview skills, safety and awareness. Registration is open now for the 4-week workshop and final fashion show event inside Macy's at fashion Mall on August 27.

