B.E.A.S.H.E.R.O Foundation | 1/9/24

In honor of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the B.E.A.S.H.E.R.O Foundation is marking its 9th year of unwavering dedication to supporting victims, intervening in trafficking cases, and initiating prevention programs.

You can make a meaningful impact by volunteering your time or purchasing tickets for the upcoming 2024 SHERO Phoenix Ball or the "Chilly For Change" event on January 13th, priced at just $25. The SHERO Phoenix Ball on March 2nd is the organization's largest fundraiser of the year, with the goal of doubling the 1,000+ nights of safe housing for victims provided in 2023.

