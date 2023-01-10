Awakening | 1/10/23

Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they seek to reunite two lost lovers, all while being immersed in a custom-designed 360-degree theater, state-of-the-art sound system, and technology, elaborate set designs, and more than 300 costumes inspired by haute couture. Awakening is conceived and created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin and
Michael Curry, and narrated by two-time Academy Award-winner Anthony Hopkins. Local performers April Leopardi and Datus Puryear play the lead roles of "Light" and "Darkness" in Awakening.
