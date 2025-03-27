Aviation Nation | 3/27/25

Get ready for high-flying excitement as Nellis Air Force Base presents Aviation Nation 2025! This two-day event, happening April 5 and 6, is free and open to the public, offering a spectacular showcase of aerial excellence. The show will feature several elite demonstration teams, headlined by the world-famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, delivering breathtaking performances. Aviation enthusiasts and families alike can witness incredible aerobatic stunts, cutting-edge military aircraft, and interactive exhibits. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate aviation history and honor the men and women of the U.S. Air Force. Mark your calendars for an unforgettable weekend in the sky!