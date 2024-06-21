Ava’s Avengers | 6/21/24

Ava’s Avengers is a non-profit organization founded in 2013 when 4-year-old Ava Wright had brain surgery.

The organization was initially established to support families whose children are dealing with medical treatment, inspire others across the country to find their inner hero, and join the fight to help others.

Over the years, Ava’s Avengers has grown to over 150 members in over 15 states and 4 countries, providing support and services to hundreds of families at Ronald McDonald House, as well as offering impactful youth outreach in the form of their after-school program Heroes of Tomorrow.

For more information, click here.