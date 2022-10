BOO! Mark Dawson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Authority Brand spooks our host JJ Snyder with the thought of a smelly home . Dawson says if you're looking to fix up the place or have been hearing spooky noises at night, to give Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning and Benjamin Franklin Plumbing a call, they'll help with any of your home needs.

This segment is paid for by Authority Brands