Author Chris Navalta | 7/16/25

Children’s author Chris Navalta celebrates the release of his new book Basketball Stars, featuring inspiring stories and signature moves from NBA and WNBA legends—on shelves July 22!
Chris Navalta's "Basketball Stars" Drops July 22
Calling all young hoop dreamers—Basketball Stars hits shelves July 22! Author Chris Navalta’s newest release is a slam dunk of inspiration, sharing the real-life stories of 10 NBA and WNBA greats who overcame personal challenges on their path to greatness.

From past icons to current superstars, each chapter highlights an athlete’s journey and teaches readers how to pull off their signature move with an easy step-by-step breakdown. Perfect for fans of the game and future athletes alike, the book is available on Amazon, Penguin Random House, and wherever books are sold. Time to read, learn, and ball like the pros!

