Aundrea DeMille | 1/26/22

There were many big stories about racial divide and injustice in 2021. Many times we may not want to discuss them because they often lead to uncomfortable conversations. Mentor and entrepreneur Aundrea DeMille explains the best ways to create an inclusive environment.
How To Start The New Year With Open Eyes And Open Arms
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 14:03:30-05
