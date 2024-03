Atomic Golf is celebrating its grand opening this Friday, March 22 at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower.

Atomic Golf will be open:

Monday through Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Thursday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m.— 2 a.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m.—10 p.m.