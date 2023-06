During summertime, everyone is on the go, and it's one of the the most dangerous times of the year for your phone, especially around the 4th of July.

According to a recent survey by Asurion, repair experts report dramatic increases in phone damage during the summer months, with water damage incidents up 67%.

Before heading out for the best summer ever, Angela King has some tips from a uBreakiFix Repair expert for taking care of one of your most precious and necessary investments.