If you are living with asthma, then you need to know about peak week, the third week of September, when there are higher levels of asthma triggers. Adult and Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist, Dr. Purvi Parikh and Kenneth Mendez, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, join us to talk about the challenges of living with asthma and misperceptions of how to manage the symptoms.

This segment is paid for by AstraZeneca