Aspen Dental | 3/28/25

With Americans spending over $4.9 trillion on healthcare each year, nearly half still skip basic dental care—leading to serious health consequences. Renowned dental expert Dr. Ashley Boling joined us to discuss the nation’s #1 chronic disease: tooth decay. Research shows 1 in 5 Americans haven’t seen a dentist in over five years, and nearly half prioritize doctor visits over dental check-ups. Poor oral health isn’t just about cavities—it’s linked to heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. Dr. Boling highlights advancements in dental technology, the critical connection between oral and overall health, and ways to improve access to quality dental care. Don’t let fear or cost hold you back from a healthier smile!

