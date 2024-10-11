Watch Now
Asian Night Market | 10/11/24

The 2024 Asian Night Market on October 19th features local AANHPI restaurants and businesses, celebrating food, culture, and the importance of voting in the AANHPI community. #PaidForContent
Join us for the annual Asian Night Market 2024, a vibrant celebration of food, culture, and community at the CSN Charleston Campus on Saturday, October 19th, from 5 PM to 11 PM. This year’s event showcases Southern Nevada’s finest AANHPI restaurants and businesses, providing an exciting opportunity to explore local flavors and traditions. The market is hosted by ACDC, led by President Vida Lin, and features culinary delights from Stick with Chicken, owned by Malisa and Alex Martinez.

