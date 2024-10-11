Asian Night Market | 10/11/24

Join us for the annual Asian Night Market 2024, a vibrant celebration of food, culture, and community at the CSN Charleston Campus on Saturday, October 19th, from 5 PM to 11 PM. This year’s event showcases Southern Nevada’s finest AANHPI restaurants and businesses, providing an exciting opportunity to explore local flavors and traditions. The market is hosted by ACDC, led by President Vida Lin, and features culinary delights from Stick with Chicken, owned by Malisa and Alex Martinez.

For more information, click here.