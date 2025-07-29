Arts Across America | 7/29/25

Diane Strand, the driving force behind Arts Across America and the award-winning DigiFest Film Festival, is on a mission to make storytelling more inclusive than ever. Through education, mentorship, and production opportunities, she’s helping underserved communities find a voice in the digital media world. DigiFest not only celebrates innovative filmmaking but also creates real career pathways for aspiring creatives. With programs that connect artists coast to coast, Diane is building a nationwide network that fosters collaboration and impact. Her ultimate goal? To empower the next generation of storytellers and ensure that the arts remain a vital, accessible part of our culture.

This segment was paid for by Top Talent Agency, LLC